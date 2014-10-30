Foster ready to face DeMeco Ryans

Arian Foster may be better than former teammate DeMeco Ryans since the last time he played in NRG Stadium.
The All-Pro running back believes his season-ending back surgery in 2013 helped push his game to a new level.
"Yeah, most definitely," Foster said. "I think when you have any kind of doubt of your ability; if it's in the main stream thought it's probably in your own organization as well, just being 100 percent honest. You were back in that rookie mode where you have to prove yourself to a new coaching staff, you had to prove yourself to your teammates and then you had to prove yourself to yourself. All that combined, when I feel like my back is up against the wall that is when I perform my best."
Foster, who played with Ryans for three seasons, will be aiming for a fifth-consecutive 100-yard performance against Philadelphia on Sunday. Foster looks forward to facing the teammate who gave him a hit he still remembers.
"DeMeco, man, he was one of first welcome to the NFL hits actually - maybe I get to pay him back," Foster said, joking. "Nah, I got the upmost respect for him. We called him captain when he was here. He is always going to be held in high regards in this organization. Everybody loves him. He's just, upmost respect for him. He's a great NFL player."
Foster currently leads the AFC in rushing yards (766) and is tied for a league-high seven rushing touchdowns.
The (4-4) Texans will host the (5-2) Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on FOX KRIV-26 and SportsRadio 610.