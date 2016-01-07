Hard work got Whitney Mercilus here

Head coach Bill O'Brien attributes Mercilus' success to his work ethic, whether it's in the weight room or the practice field, his attitude, as well as his coaches.

"He's done a good job for us," O'Brien said, "He's one of our most-improved players in the two years we've been here and he deserves a lot of credit for that."

The son of Haitian immigrant parents, Mercilus always had a strong sense of work ethic. He clearly remembers his parents work multiple jobs to give their three children a better life in the United States. Both were assistants in a nursing home. His dad was also a supervisor at GOJO, a local company that manufactured soaps and hygiene products, and eventually picked up a third job as a bus driver in Akron. His mother folded clothes and cleaned at a department store, in addition to her nursing home duties.

"My parents were strict with me and my siblings," Mercilus said. "They always instilled that they came over here for us to have a better life and all that, for us to succeed in life. That's what they wanted. They wanted us to have a dream and succeed in that dream as well. So that's pretty much what was instilled in us, hard work, determination, things like that and, man, I'm here now."

Mercilus is part of a defense that finished third in the NFL this year third in yards allowed per game (310.2), third in pass yards allowed per game (210.4), fifth in sacks (franchise-record 45.0), tied for third in passes defensed (90), and tied for seventh in points allowed per game (19.6). Houston closed the season going 7-2 in their last nine games and allowed an-NFL best 12.7 points and 263.0 net yards per game in that span. Mercilus is part of a talented group, making his recognition even more extraordinary.