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HOUSTON TEXANS ANNOUNCE 2026 CONTENT LINEUP

Ten unique series headline the team’s digital portfolio for upcoming season

Sep 04, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced their content lineup for the 2026 Season, giving fans more ways to connect with the team, its players, Legends and the Houston community both on and off the field.

The 2026 lineup features an expanded collection of original podcasts and content series, including 'On the 50' hosted by Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, 'GOAT Talk' hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and Texans Legend Travis Johnson, 'Iron Sharpens Iron' presented by Houston Methodist, and more.

"We are excited to announce our 2026 content lineup and give Texans fans even more ways to connect with the team this season," Texans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Doug Vosik said. "Our series provide fans with an inside look at the people, stories and moments that make our organization unique. We look forward to sharing more exclusive access and creating new ways for fans to connect with us all season long."

This year's content series offers fans a deeper look at the people, personalities and stories behind the Texans. From player perspectives and football analysis to candid conversations, and behind-the-scenes access, the 2026 lineup creates new opportunities for fans to follow the team throughout the season.

The Texans 2026 content lineup includes:

  • The 25th Season Docuseries presented by Reliant shares the stories, rivalries, victories and defining moments that have shaped Texans football during the franchise's first 25 seasons. From the birth of the organization to the people who built its foundation, the series brings together players, coaches, leaders, and behind-the-scenes voices to relive the moments that shaped the team and the city. Through never-before-seen stories, iconic game footage and personal memories, fans will experience the highs, the lows, and everything in between. It's the story of Houston, told through the Texans.
  • Iron Sharpens Iron presented by Houston Methodist takes fans inside the work, mindset and competition that shape elite Texans players, showing how preparation, toughness and a S.W.A.R.M. mentality push teammates to challenge one another, elevate their game and turn talent into greatness.
  • On the 50, hosted by Hannah McNair, highlights the people, stories and experiences connected to the Texans community. Through relaxed, personal conversations, Hannah sits down with guests ranging from members of the Texans family to athletes, leaders and influential figures to discuss their journeys, relationships, careers and lives beyond the field. The series is designed to give fans a more personal look at the people behind the game while celebrating family, community and the growing Houston sports landscape.
  • GOAT Talk features Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and Texans Legend Travis Johnson, who sit down with legendary athletes and influential figures for honest conversations about greatness, career-defining moments, personal journeys and lasting legacies.
  • No Audibles brings former All-Pro and Texans Legend Johnathan Joseph together with current players for candid football conversations, giving fans a player-to-player look at the technique, mindset, experiences and stories behind the game.
  • Players React gives current and former Texans the opportunity to relive the biggest moments of their careers, breaking down iconic plays and sharing the stories, emotions and memories behind them. The series' first episode became one of the Texans' most-viewed organic videos on YouTube.
  • More to Me presented by TDECU goes beyond football to introduce fans to the person behind the player. Through thoughtful conversations about passions, relationships, purpose and life experiences, the series reveals there's more to athletes than what fans see on the field.
  • Calllin' Bull is a Texans guessing-game series where a panel of creators must find the real person hidden among a group of imposters through questions and challenges before making their final selection.
  • Get Rowdy with Me gives celebrities and creators an all-access Texans gameday experience, following them behind the scenes from arrival to kickoff and beyond.
  • 713 Sessions is the Texans' intimate live music series, featuring artists performing stripped-down versions of their songs in unique locations throughout Reliant Stadium while celebrating Houston's music and culture.

To watch the entire content lineup this season, visit https://www.houstontexans.com/texans-videos.

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