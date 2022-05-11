How to watch, listen and follow the 2022 Schedule Release

May 11, 2022 at 09:59 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Tune in for the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Wednesday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.

What: 2022 NFL Schedule ReleaseWhen: Thursday, May 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. CTWhere: HoustonTexans.com, Texans social media accounts and NFL Network

Texans LIVE: Texans Schedule Release

Tune in on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. CT to HoustonTexans.com, Texans App, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to join Texans TV as they preview the 2022 Texans Schedule.

Add to your calendar

Download the Texans schedule here.

24/7 Texans Updates

For 24/7 coverage of the Texans Schedule Release, check out HoustonTexans.com! On the go? Download the Houston Texans App to have the Texans Schedule in your pocket!

Browse Tickets

Join us at NRG Stadium for the 2022 Houston Texans season. Browse tickets here.

Broadcasting

The 2022 NFL Schedule Release will air on NFL Network. Sign up here to watch through your TV provider!

Listen to SportsRadio 610 for NFL Schedule Release coverage.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 79

QB, Kyle Allen, #3 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 79

DL Mario Addison (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 79

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 79

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 79

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

Zach Tarrant
DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
6 / 79

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
7 / 79

DL, Thomas Booker, #56 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin Britt, #68
8 / 79

OL, Justin Britt, #68

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
9 / 79

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

Zach Tarrant
TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
10 / 79

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

Zach Tarrant/Zach Tarrant
RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
11 / 79

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

Zach Tarrant
WR, Jalen Camp, #17
12 / 79

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 79

OL, A.J. Cann, #60 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 79

LB, Blake Cashman, #53 (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Maliek Collins, #97
15 / 79

DL, Maliek Collins, #97

Zach Tarrant
WR, Nico Collins, #12
16 / 79

WR, Nico Collins, #12

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Chris Conley, #18
17 / 79

WR, Chris Conley, #18

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
18 / 79

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
WR, Davion Davis, #81
19 / 79

WR, Davion Davis, #81

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Tae Davis, #19
20 / 79

LB, Tae Davis, #19

Zach Tarrant
OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 79

OL Austin Deculus, #76 (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2
22 / 79

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #2

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
23 / 79

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

Zach Tarrant
DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
24 / 79

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
25 / 79

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Royce Freeman, #26
26 / 79

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Carson Green, #62
27 / 79

OL, Carson Green, #62

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
28 / 79

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

Zach Tarrant
WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
29 / 79

WR, DaeSean Hamilton, #5 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
30 / 79

OL, Kenyon Green, #59 (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
31 / 79

DL, Rasheem Green (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
32 / 79

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)
33 / 79

LB, Christian Harris, #48 (Photo by Kent Gidley)

Photo by Kent Gidley/© 2020 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
DL, Demone Harris, #94
34 / 79

DL, Demone Harris, #94

ZACH TARRANT
WR, Damon Hazelton, #86
35 / 79

WR, Damon Hazelton, #86

Zach Tarrant
OL, Charlie Heck, #67
36 / 79

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

Zach Tarrant
LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
37 / 79

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
38 / 79

QB, Kevin Hogan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
OL, Tytus Howard, #71
39 / 79

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

Houston Texans
DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
40 / 79

DL, Jerry Hughes (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
41 / 79

FB, Andy Janovich, #41 (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Nick Cammett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.
42 / 79

An image from the Aug. 21, 2021 Houston Texans preseason game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Texans won 20-14.

Zach Tarrant
P, Cameron Johnston, #11
43 / 79

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
44 / 79

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
45 / 79

DB, Desmond King II, #25

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
46 / 79

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DL, Roy Lopez, #91
47 / 79

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
48 / 79

RB, Marlon Mack, #2 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Justin McCray, #64
49 / 79

OL, Justin McCray, #64

Zach Tarrant
WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
50 / 79

WR, John Metchie III, #88 (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB, Davis Mills, #10
51 / 79

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
52 / 79

WR, Chris Moore, #15

Zach Tarrant
DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22
53 / 79

DB, Jimmy Moreland, #22

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
54 / 79

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Eric Murray, #23
55 / 79

DB, Eric Murray, #23

Zach Tarrant
DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
56 / 79

DB, Steven Nelson (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
57 / 79

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77 (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
58 / 79

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
59 / 79

LB, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
60 / 79

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
61 / 79

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
62 / 79

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
63 / 79

DB, Jalen Pitre, #42 (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45
64 / 79

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #45

Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
65 / 79

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54 (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
66 / 79

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
67 / 79

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #34 (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Lon Horwedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL, Derek Rivers, #95
68 / 79

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

Zach Tarrant
DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
69 / 79

DB, Reggie Robinson, #29 (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Max Scharping, #74
70 / 79

OL, Max Scharping, #74

Zach Tarrant
DB, Tremon Smith, #24
71 / 79

DB, Tremon Smith, #24

Zach Tarrant
OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
72 / 79

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

Zach Tarrant
DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
73 / 79

DB, M.J. Stewart, #21 (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)
74 / 79

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24 (Photo by: Kourtney Carroll)

Kourtney Carroll/Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics
DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
75 / 79

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
76 / 79

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
77 / 79

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
LS, Jon Weeks #46
78 / 79

LS, Jon Weeks #46

CASSIE STRICKER/Houston Texans
DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)
79 / 79

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20 (AP)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

David Culley, Texans to face three new head coaches in 2021

The Texans will play in three of the league's 12 head-to-head matchups between new head coaches on the 2021 regular season schedule.

news

Houston Texans 2021 Schedule Announced

The Houston Texans' first-ever 17-game slate kicks off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 12.

news

Schedule VanderNotes | Vandermeer's View

Even though we already knew the opponents of 2021, there's something about seeing the order of events that gets the blood pumping. Getting the appointments on the calendar gives them amplified meaning and makes me want to run through a wall to get to August.

news

Throwing rice? The story behind the Texans 2021 schedule release

Throwing rice is exactly how the Houston Texans announced their 2021 schedule thanks to the talents of a local artist.

news

Getting Gameday Dates is a Big Deal | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer talks about the anticipation of the 2021 Texans Schedule Release.

news

How to Watch, Listen and Follow the 2021 Schedule Release

Tune in for the 2021 NFL Schedule Release on Wednesday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.

news

NFL to Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule on May 12

At 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 12, the NFL will release the 2021 regular season schedule.

news

Preseason Schedule Takes | Daily Brew

Lost in the mania of the schedule release this year was the preseason slate.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2020 Preseason Dates and Times

The Houston Texans 2020 preseason schedule wraps up with the Dallas Cowboys at home.

news

Texans know most of 2021 regular season opponents

We're still over a year away from the start of the 2021 season, but the Texans already know 14 of their 16 opponents for that season.

Advertising