How to watch, listen and follow the 2022 Schedule Release

Tune in for the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Wednesday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.
What: 2022 NFL Schedule ReleaseWhen: Thursday, May 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. CTWhere: HoustonTexans.com, Texans social media accounts and NFL Network
Texans LIVE: Texans Schedule Release
Tune in on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. CT to HoustonTexans.com, Texans App, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter to join Texans TV as they preview the 2022 Texans Schedule.
Add to your calendar
Download the Texans schedule here.
24/7 Texans Updates
For 24/7 coverage of the Texans Schedule Release, check out HoustonTexans.com! On the go? Download the Houston Texans App to have the Texans Schedule in your pocket!
Browse Tickets
Join us at NRG Stadium for the 2022 Houston Texans season. Browse tickets here.
Broadcasting
The 2022 NFL Schedule Release will air on NFL Network. Sign up here to watch through your TV provider!
Listen to SportsRadio 610 for NFL Schedule Release coverage.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.