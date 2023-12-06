How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. New York Jets | Week 14

GAME DETAILS
- What: Houston Texans vs. New York Jets
- When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where: MetLife Stadium
See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:
WATCH ON TV
- With the Call: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- In-Market: Texans fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map.
- Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information.
HOW TO LISTEN
- With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Local Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
