In Gado we trust

from near obscurity.

Originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent in 2005, Gado spent five months in K.C. before being shown the door and subsequently, out of the NFL.

"After I was cut by them (the Chiefs), I didn't have any preseason film so I thought my chances of making it in the NFL were pretty much gone," Gado said. "I was just preparing to do other things."

One of those things was go to medical school. It's been a life-long ambition, but a costly one, which is one reason why Gado is pursuing a career in football.

"Somewhere down the road," Gado said of going to medical school. "That's the plan, that's been a desire of mine for a very long time. My job is football and I want to do that as long as I can, but I'm not going to be able to do that forever and that's where medical school comes in."