Inactives: Six Texans are out for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay:
-WR Robert Woods
-TE Brevin Jordan
-*QB Case Keenum
-RB Dameon Pierce
-G Nick Broeker
-DT Sheldon Rankins
(* Denotes emergency quarterback)
The Texans ruled out Pierce, Woods and Jordan on Friday after the trio did not participate in practice this week. Pierce rushed for a team-high 46 yards on 12 carries last week at Carolina but has been dealing with an ankle issue. Both Woods and Jordan will be inactive for a second consecutive game with foot injuries. Rankins, listed as questionable with a knee injury, was also ruled out.
RB Dare Ogunbowale and newly-signed TE Eric Saubert will be active against the Buccaneers.
The Texans will kick off against the Buccaneers from NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.
Check out the best photos of the Houston Texans as they arrive at NRG Stadium for the Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.