Inactives: Six Texans are out for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

Nov 05, 2023 at 10:30 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231105-inactives

The Houston Texans released their inactive players list for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay:

-WR Robert Woods
-TE Brevin Jordan
-*QB Case Keenum
-RB Dameon Pierce
-G Nick Broeker
-DT Sheldon Rankins

(* Denotes emergency quarterback)

The Texans ruled out Pierce, Woods and Jordan on Friday after the trio did not participate in practice this week. Pierce rushed for a team-high 46 yards on 12 carries last week at Carolina but has been dealing with an ankle issue. Both Woods and Jordan will be inactive for a second consecutive game with foot injuries. Rankins, listed as questionable with a knee injury, was also ruled out.

RB Dare Ogunbowale and newly-signed TE Eric Saubert will be active against the Buccaneers.

The Texans will kick off against the Buccaneers from NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

📸 Gameday Arrivals | Texans vs. Buccaneers, Week 9 

Check out the best photos of the Houston Texans as they arrive at NRG Stadium for the Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

APTB
1 / 26
_ZTR0747
2 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0740
3 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0737
4 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0703
5 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0712
6 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0613
7 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0583
8 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0660
9 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0577
10 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0685
11 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1040
12 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0952
13 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0828
14 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1016
15 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0816
16 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0930
17 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0769
18 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1072
19 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1052
20 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1337
21 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1326
22 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1189
23 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0604
24 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR0835
25 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR1062
26 / 26
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

VanderBlog: Texans win epic game over Tampa Bay

"There are certain games I've called in the history of this team where the emotions run so high I'm not even sure what I said at certain points."
news

Tank Dell's "nasty" route part of 2-touchdown day

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell came up with a pair of second half scoring grabs in the Texans come-from-behind victory over the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud leads comeback drive, throws 5 TDs in historic win vs. Tampa Bay

In his Week 9 performance against Tampa Bay, C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and set a new NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards.
news

Noah Brown explodes in 2nd half of Texans shootout win over Buccaneers

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown logged 153 receiving yards—75 of which came on a touchdown—to help beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. 
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Tampa Bay 39-37 in thrilling matchup

C.J. Stroud throws for 5 touchdowns as Texans execute epic late game-winning drive
news

Texans 2nd half touchdown tied for longest in NFL in 2023

A 75-yard C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Noah Brown in the the third quarter pulled the Houston Texans closer to Tampa Bay. The Texans went on to win on a 4th quarter drive.
news

C.J. Stroud finds Nico Collins for 1st quarter touchdown vs. Bucs

The Houston Texans took a first quarter lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on Sunday when C.J. Stroud linked up with Nico Collins for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
news

Know your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 9

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans to host Tampa Bay in Week 9 contest

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers  
news

Player Blog | LB Henry To'oTo'o visited Texas Children's Hospital

In celebration of Kids Day presented by Texas Children's on Sunday, Nov. 5, LB Henry To'oTo'o and the Texans Rookie Class visited the hospital to read spooky stories, play bingo, take photos and bring smiles to the patients and their families.
Advertising