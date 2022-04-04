It All Starts...1 Week From Today | Daily Brew

Apr 04, 2022 at 01:29 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

One week from today, the Texans will be back together.

The players start their voluntary offseason conditioning program on Monday, April 11.

Head Coach Lovie Smith and his assistants will get Phase One of the offseason program underway with the players at NRG Stadium. That phase will last two weeks, and the activities will consist of meetings and strength and conditioning work. It'll be the first time the majority of the team has been together since the season finale in January.

From April 26 to April 28, the Texans will hold a voluntary minicamp, and they'll begin organized team practice activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 23. In between those two periods will be the NFL Draft, which starts the night of April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans have 11 selections this year, five of which are in the Top 80.

The entire program concludes with the voluntary minicamp June 14-16.

news

Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

John Harris writes about the edge defenders on the Houston Texans schedule for 2022.
news

Texans offseason program begins April 11 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 offseason program, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith. 
news

The role assistant coaches play in draft prep process | Daily Brew

General Manager Nick Caserio explained the important role Texans assistant coaches play in NFL Draft preparation.
news

Texans schedule highlighted by NFL free agency movement | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analysts John Harris looks at the 2022 free agency movement and its effects on the Texans opponents' receivers.
news

Four things about the 2022 NFL Annual League Meeting | Daily Brew

The Annual League Meeting is back in person and here are four things you should know about it. 
news

New NFL Year in High Gear | Daily Brew

The trade frenzy has been unlike any other and the Texans have certainly played their role in it. Get ready for a busy draft weekend in a little over a month when Houston will pick seven times in the Top 108 selections and 11 times overall.
news

National media weighs in on QB Davis Mills | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Quarterback Davis Mills' development and what they expect to see in Year 2.
news

Nick Caserio Discusses Texans Draft Strategy | Daily Brew

Without giving away who Houston will select later this spring, the Nick Caserio explained the Texans philosophy when it comes to picking in the NFL Draft.
news

The John Harris Ultimate NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris drafts a retired player from each team in his Ultimate NFL Draft.
news

Wild week of waiting and watching | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer describes his experience during the free agency frenzy.
news

One word to describe Lovie Smith? | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Lovie Smith and what he brings as head coach.
