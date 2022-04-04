It All Starts...1 Week From Today | Daily Brew

One week from today, the Texans will be back together.
Head Coach Lovie Smith and his assistants will get Phase One of the offseason program underway with the players at NRG Stadium. That phase will last two weeks, and the activities will consist of meetings and strength and conditioning work. It'll be the first time the majority of the team has been together since the season finale in January.
From April 26 to April 28, the Texans will hold a voluntary minicamp, and they'll begin organized team practice activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 23. In between those two periods will be the NFL Draft, which starts the night of April 28 in Las Vegas. The Texans have 11 selections this year, five of which are in the Top 80.
The entire program concludes with the voluntary minicamp June 14-16.
2022 Ticketing Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.