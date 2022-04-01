Tytus Howard, WR in the Draft, Trades on the Way? | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Christian: Dear Drew, Would it be smart to trade out of 3 or 13 to get more picks?

DD: Sure, as long as you're successful with the new picks you acquire. General Manager Nick Caserio, who got productivity out of all five 2021 Texans Draft picks, in early January said whether or not the Texans actually choose at three overall is a "whole separate discussion".

As we saw last April, Caserio made multiple deals during the NFL Draft. Combined with all the transactions outside of that three-day window last year, it's likely we'll see Caserio move up and down the draft board again. He and the Texans have 11 selections this year.

Tommy Doyle: Dear Drew, Hello from the Island of Guam. I'm from Huffman TX but live in Guam now. How deep do you think this year's draft class is at O-Line? I think if we could give Davis Mills more time in the passing game and improve the run blocking the offensive would make to huge leap. Thanks.

DD: Thanks for the question, Tommy. I've heard Guam is beautiful. Hope you're getting to enjoy it there.

If you believe Texans Analyst John Harris, and I do, there are several high-quality linemen available in this Draft. In his Harris 100, three of the top five prospects are offensive linemen, and seven of the top 32 are o-linemen.

In the latest Mock Draft Tracker for the Texans third overall pick, Alabama left tackle Evan Neal was the most-mocked player to Houston. 16 of 58 experts tagged him to the Texans. In 2020, he started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, and the year before that was their starter at left guard.

Sid: Dear Drew, What position will Tytus Howard play?

DD: Presumably right tackle. Laremy Tunsil, a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 at left tackle for Houston, is back for his fourth year as a Texan. Howard played well in Tunsil's absence on the blind side last season, getting four starts at left tackle late in the fall. Howard started 11 other games at left guard.

As a rookie in 2019, and then in 2020, Howard started a combined 21 games at right tackle.

Charlie Heck was the starter on the right side for the final 13 games of 2021.

But as I referenced in the previous question, there are several excellent o-line prospects in this year's draft. If the Texans were to take one highly, Offensive Line Coach George Warhop might have interesting options, like moving the new rookie to a guard spot, or plugging him in at right tackle and bumping Howard back to the interior.