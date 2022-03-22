Texans-Browns Deal Finalized: Houston now has 11 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:23 PM
The Texans picked up a 2022 fourth-round draft pick on Monday.

Houston and Cleveland completed their trade, with the Texans sending QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Browns. In exchange, Cleveland sent their first-round pick in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a fourth-round pick this year, a third-round pick next year, and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

The initial reports of the agreed-upon deal had the Texans sending Watson and a 2024 fifth-rounder in exchange for the three first-rounders, and the third-rounder next year and a fourth-rounder in 2024. The 2022 fourth-rounder is actually Detroit's, and it's the 107th pick overall. Therefore, after the Jaguars open the third and final day of the NFL Draft with the first selection of round four, the Texans will have the next two picks.

Houston now has 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. They'll have a combined six first-round selections over the next three years, and will pick seven times in the first 108 slots in 2022.

Table inside Article
ROUND OVERALL
1ST 3
1ST (CLEVELAND) 13
2ND 37
3RD 68
3RD (NEW ORLEANS) 80
4TH (CLEVELAND THROUGH DETROIT) 107
4TH 108
6TH 183
6TH (GREEN BAY) 205
6TH (SAN FRANCISCO THROUGH NEW YORK JETS) 207
7TH (DALLAS) 245

