Shakeup at 3rd Overall | Mock Draft Tracker, 8.0

If the majority of mock drafts turn out to be true, the Texans will take an offensive lineman with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After gathering up the more prominent mocks from around the internet, Alabama's Evan Neal was the most-mocked collegiate player to Houston. 16 of 58 mock drafters had the Crimson Tide's left tackle heading to Houston in the first round.

Neal started at least a dozen games at three separate positions up front over the last three seasons, and was the left tackle in 2021 for the Alabama offense.

The Texans currently own 11 picks in this year's Draft, including the 13th overall pick which was acquired earlier this month in the trade with Cleveland. We'll have that Mock Draft Tracker up tomorrow. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio, however, has said whether or not the Texans stay at third overall, or trade back is a "whole separate discussion".