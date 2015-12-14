J.J. Watt is "disruptive," even with a cast

Dec 14, 2015 at 08:15 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Playing defensive end in the NFL isn't easy.

Doing it with a cast on your hand definitely isn't, but J.J. Watt doesn't care.

With a broken bone in his left hand, Watt is getting adjusted to having a cast as an appendage for the next few games.

"First, one thing that I will say is that he will get more and more adjusted to having that club on his hand, without the use of his fingers," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "That is the type of athlete he is, that is the type of worker that he is. He is just a great player."

Watt, who injured his hand in Thursday's practice, played with the cast for the first time in Sunday's 27-6 loss to New England. Watt said it was painful at times, but "that's football."

"It's not terrible," Watt said. "I mean, I wish I had a hand but I don't, so you make do with what you got."

He registered three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss in the game, even without the use of his fingers on his left hand. Although Watt's statistics weren't earth-shattering, O'Brien remains encouraged by Watt's effectiveness when he is in the game.

"I think the other thing too is to look at, when you watch him play, it is not all about the stats," O'Brien said. "He put a lot of heat on (Tom) Brady. He did a lot of things in the running game to help stop the run. Even though he may not have been the one making the tackle, he was very disruptive, along with (Jadeveon) Clowney, along with some other guys in there, so he is still his disruptive self. Just because it doesn't always show up on the stats sheet, doesn't mean he didn't have a good game. I thought that he played a whale of a game."

Watt extended his streak of consecutive regular season games started to 77, which ranks third among active defensive ends. He's hoping to continue that streak on Sunday, when the Texans travel to Indianapolis, where the franchise has never won a game.

"I mean, it's something we know," Watt said. "It's part of our history. It's something we need to change."

The (6-7) Texans will kick off against the (6-7) Colts on Sunday at noon CT. Both teams are vying for the AFC South division title with just three games remaining in the 2015 season.

Pregame: Texans vs. Patriots

Check out some of the best pregame shots from Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

No Title
1 / 87
No Title
2 / 87
No Title
3 / 87
No Title
4 / 87
No Title
5 / 87
No Title
6 / 87
No Title
7 / 87
No Title
8 / 87
No Title
9 / 87
No Title
10 / 87
No Title
11 / 87
No Title
12 / 87
No Title
13 / 87
No Title
14 / 87
No Title
15 / 87
No Title
16 / 87
No Title
17 / 87
No Title
18 / 87
No Title
19 / 87
No Title
20 / 87
No Title
21 / 87
No Title
22 / 87
No Title
23 / 87
No Title
24 / 87
No Title
25 / 87
No Title
26 / 87
No Title
27 / 87
No Title
28 / 87
No Title
29 / 87
No Title
30 / 87
No Title
31 / 87
No Title
32 / 87
No Title
33 / 87
No Title
34 / 87
No Title
35 / 87
No Title
36 / 87
No Title
37 / 87
No Title
38 / 87
No Title
39 / 87
No Title
40 / 87
No Title
41 / 87
No Title
42 / 87
No Title
43 / 87
No Title
44 / 87
No Title
45 / 87
No Title
46 / 87
No Title
47 / 87
No Title
48 / 87
No Title
49 / 87
No Title
50 / 87
No Title
51 / 87
No Title
52 / 87
No Title
53 / 87
No Title
54 / 87
No Title
55 / 87
No Title
56 / 87
No Title
57 / 87
No Title
58 / 87
No Title
59 / 87
No Title
60 / 87
No Title
61 / 87
No Title
62 / 87
No Title
63 / 87
No Title
64 / 87
No Title
65 / 87
No Title
66 / 87
No Title
67 / 87
No Title
68 / 87
No Title
69 / 87
No Title
70 / 87
No Title
71 / 87
No Title
72 / 87
No Title
73 / 87
No Title
74 / 87
No Title
75 / 87
No Title
76 / 87
No Title
77 / 87
No Title
78 / 87
No Title
79 / 87
No Title
80 / 87
No Title
81 / 87
No Title
82 / 87
No Title
83 / 87
No Title
84 / 87
No Title
85 / 87
No Title
86 / 87
No Title
87 / 87
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising