J.J. Watt on Ryan Mallett: "It will be exciting"

On Wednesday, Browns starting quarterback Brian Hoyer recalled Mallet's arm strength as the strongest he'd ever seen during their 2011 season together in New England.

Watt has already felt the force behind Mallett's passes in practice.

"I know when I bat one of his balls I sure feel it," Watt said, smiling. "That's what I know. But yeah, I'm obviously looking forward to seeing what he can do out there."

Watt, who has scored touchdowns on a reception, interception, and fumble recovery, plans to do his part on the opposite side of the ball to help out Mallett in Cleveland.

"My job as a defensive player is to do as well as I can - and make sure that my defense does as well as we can - to help put him in good situations so that he could have success," Watt said.