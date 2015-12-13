J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski both starting Sunday night

Both J.J. Watt and Rob Gronkowski will be active for Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium. Watt, listed as probable, did not practice after breaking a bone in his left hand on Thursday.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable heading into Week 14 after being limited in practice his week. The Patriots tight end, who returned to practice on Thursday, had not played since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 29 against the Denver Broncos.

The complete list of players inactive for the Texans-Patriots game are as follows:

HOUSTON

QB Brandon Weeden

CB Darryl Morris

FS Rahim Moore

ILB Justin Tuggle

G Oday Aboushi

TE Garrett Graham

DE Jeoffrey Pagan