J.J. Watt's locker room advice to rookies

Jun 22, 2015 at 09:15 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

"Good is the enemy of great."

J.J. Watt gives rookies some final parting words of advice in the locker room after their final OTA practice. Watt wanted to emphasize the importance of hard work during the next six weeks.

"Never be satisfied with anything," Watt said Wednesday. "Never be happy with just good. Every single day, you need to do something to make yourself better than everybody else. That's the only way we're going to improve. We can't be satisfied with just being good. You can't go to your workout every day, just go through the motions, and be happy with what you're doing."

Players have since headed their separate ways for the remainder of the offseason since Watt's speech last week. Watt, who will spend the off time at his Wisconsin cabin, hoped everyone took advantage of the down time but didn't stray too far from routines.

"Every single day, we need to be the best we can possibly be," Watt said. "That means, when you're on your own, when your back home, when you're doing whatever workout that you're doing, you need to remember that you're part of this Texans team. You represent the city of Houston and you need to do every single thing you need to do to get yourself ready for training camp so that when this season comes, we're ready to hit the ground running. That's our style."

The Texans kick off their 2015 training camp on Saturday, August at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising