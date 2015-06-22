J.J. Watt's locker room advice to rookies

Players have since headed their separate ways for the remainder of the offseason since Watt's speech last week. Watt, who will spend the off time at his Wisconsin cabin, hoped everyone took advantage of the down time but didn't stray too far from routines.

"Every single day, we need to be the best we can possibly be," Watt said. "That means, when you're on your own, when your back home, when you're doing whatever workout that you're doing, you need to remember that you're part of this Texans team. You represent the city of Houston and you need to do every single thing you need to do to get yourself ready for training camp so that when this season comes, we're ready to hit the ground running. That's our style."