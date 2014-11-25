J.J. Watt sends pizzas to Houston police, firefighters

J.J. Watt showed his appreciation to some Houston-area firefighters and police on Tuesday with the delivery of Papa John's pizzas.
Along with the lunch, Watt included a hand-written note thanking the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department. The Texans two-time All-Pro defensive end, whose father and uncle were both firefighters, added:
"As athletes, we often get the headlines and big crowds, but just like the men and women in our military, y'all are the ones who truly deserve the credit, appreciation, and admiration. I know it's not much, but please enjoy lunch on me today. Thank you for all that you do!"
Eric Lobpries, a local firefighter, tweeted this picture earlier today: