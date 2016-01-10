J.J. Watt to undergo surgery Tuesday

Jan 10, 2016 at 01:16 AM

J.J. Watt will be having surgery on Tuesday. Watt has been dealing with a "significant groin injury," according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

Less than 24 hours after the Texans lost in their Wild Card game to Kansas City, Watt said he still felt "not so hot." He had exited in the third quarter of the 30-0 loss with the groin injury and did not return.

On Sunday, while players cleaned out their lockers and headed to their final meetings, Watt did not confirm if the surgery would be for his groin.

"Not 100 percent sure, but we'll get it diagnosed tomorrow and I'll have surgery on Tuesday and take it from there," Watt said.

Watt said the injury dates back six or seven weeks, but he's been playing through it. His hand, which was in a cast for three weeks, is close to 100 percent and maybe just "a week or two away," according to Watt.

"Our training staff has done a great job of just getting me out there on the field so I can play," Watt said. "Yesterday was kind of the breaking point so a lot of credit to our training staff. They've done an unbelievable job."

Watt says he plans to spend the immediate future getting healthy and back to 100 percent. Watt was voted Associated Press All-Pro team for the fourth-consecutive year following his 2015 performance. He was selected unanimously by a panel of 50 media members.

