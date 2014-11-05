Jadeveon Clowney on knee, possible return

Now that he's recovered from the flu, he'll focus on getting his knee ready. The Texans will have four days off for the bye week before their next game against the Browns on November 16.

"There are certain things that are going on with my knee still," Clowney said. "We just haven't got where we wanted to be. Now we're just taking a step back and trying to get it to where we need it be so I can play."

For Clowney and the coaches, further injury isn't as much of a concern as being able to play at the highest level.