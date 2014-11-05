Jadeveon Clowney on knee, possible return

Jadeveon Clowney will spend his bye week working towards his return.
He hopes that will be in Week 11 when the Texans travel to Cleveland.
"That's what we're working toward right now," Clowney said Wednesday. "I don't know for right now but we're taking it one day at a time. I'm just trying to get better and get back out there."
Clowney was able to play in limited snaps for one game against Tennessee, his first game since arthroscopic surgery on September 8. The Texans No. 1 overall draft pick missed the Texans 31-21 loss to Philadelphia this past Sunday, listed as questionable with the knee and flu.
Now that he's recovered from the flu, he'll focus on getting his knee ready. The Texans will have four days off for the bye week before their next game against the Browns on November 16.
"There are certain things that are going on with my knee still," Clowney said. "We just haven't got where we wanted to be. Now we're just taking a step back and trying to get it to where we need it be so I can play."
For Clowney and the coaches, further injury isn't as much of a concern as being able to play at the highest level.
"There's some concern, but a lot bigger concern is playing with it now and not being able to do the things I want to do out there, that I was doing before I got hurt," Clowney said. "That's where we're trying to get back to now. We're going to keep working to get back to that."