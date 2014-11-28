Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Sunday

"He's played some. Sometimes he hasn't been able to play. I think we've got to continue to manage it and communicate with him as to how he feels and just stay on that road right now."

Clowney did play in three of the Texans last four games and started last week against Cincinnati. O'Brien and Crennel will rely on the Texans trainers and medical staff to determine when and if the outside linebacker can return for the remainder of the season.

"We have to depend on the medical department in that area so that they can kind of let us know what's going on and what we need to think about," Crennel said. "The kid wants to play and he enjoys being out there. Just seems like when he does go out there that he has a flare up, and then we've got to get it settled down again. We've still got a few more games to play, so we'll see if it can get better. If he can, chances are that we'll put him back out there."