Jadeveon Clowney's homecoming

Clowney, who will be playing just his second game after December's microfracture knee surgery, will gradually see his playing time increase each week. All the rehab he did this summer made him stronger than he's ever been, he says, and he's ready to play more.

"It benefitted everything around me because I had to push myself more and more than I ever did this offseason because of my knee," Clowney said. "And I got a lot stronger. I got everything else stronger around my knee, upper body, legs, hips, and all."

Now he heads back to the Carolinas for Sunday's game against the Panthers and his phone hasn't stopped ringing since Sunday evening. Clowney has already gotten ticket requests from about 30-40 family members and friends.

"My whole check is gone," Clowney joked.

Many of his closest friends and family members have never seen Clowney in NFL action. The Texans 2014 No. 1 overall pick is trying to accommodate as many as he can.

"A lot of the guys I hang out with back home, it's the first time for them to come out so it's going to be awesome to get those guys to come out and watch me play," Clowney said.