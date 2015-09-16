Jadeveon Clowney's homecoming

Sep 16, 2015 at 08:41 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On Sunday, Jadeveon Clowney will be playing just 27 miles from his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina. He'll face another No. 1 overall draft selection in Cam Newton, a quarterback he has followed throughout his college and NFL career.

There's a lot for the second-year outside linebacker to be excited for, but he's got a new appreciation for every game of the 2015 season.

"All of them are special to me because I'm out here this year," Clowney said. "I'm happy to be back out there so all of them are special."

Clowney, who will be playing just his second game after December's microfracture knee surgery, will gradually see his playing time increase each week. All the rehab he did this summer made him stronger than he's ever been, he says, and he's ready to play more.

"It benefitted everything around me because I had to push myself more and more than I ever did this offseason because of my knee," Clowney said. "And I got a lot stronger. I got everything else stronger around my knee, upper body, legs, hips, and all."

Now he heads back to the Carolinas for Sunday's game against the Panthers and his phone hasn't stopped ringing since Sunday evening. Clowney has already gotten ticket requests from about 30-40 family members and friends.

"My whole check is gone," Clowney joked.

Many of his closest friends and family members have never seen Clowney in NFL action. The Texans 2014 No. 1 overall pick is trying to accommodate as many as he can.

"A lot of the guys I hang out with back home, it's the first time for them to come out so it's going to be awesome to get those guys to come out and watch me play," Clowney said.

The (0-1) Texans and (1-0) Panthers will kickoff Sunday at noon on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.

Texans In The Community

Texans players attended several community events around Houston on Tuesday.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising