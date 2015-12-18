Jadeveon Clowney wins Ed Block Courage award

Dec 18, 2015 at 04:22 AM

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have selected OLB Jadeveon Clowney as the 2015 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

Clowney dealt with numerous injuries during his rookie year, including a sports hernia, concussion and a major knee injury that caused him to undergo microfracture surgery. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was injured in his first NFL regular season game against the Washington Redskins. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec 10, 2014 after recording just seven tackles in four games.

However, Clowney has been able to bounce back with a strong sophomore season in 2015. After a strenuous offseason filled with numerous workouts and rehab sessions, Clowney is starting to play his best football. The 22-year-old has recorded 35 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, seven quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in 11 games this season. In his most recent game against the New England Patriots, Clowney put together the first multi-sack game of his NFL career, to go along with seven tackles.

"JD overcame an extremely significant injury early in his career. After his surgery from (Team Medical Director & Head Team Orthopedist) Dr. Walter Lowe, he was able to battle back to become a starter and productive player for the Texans," said Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Geoff Kaplan. "Throughout his extensive and strenuous rehabilitation process, Jadeveon never doubted he had the ability to come back strong."

The Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Clowney joins past Texans winners G David Quessenberry (2014), ILB Brian Cushing (2013), QB Matt Schaub (2012), LB DeMeco Ryans (2011), TE Joel Dreessen (2010), LB Zac Diles (2009), WR Harry Williams (2008), DE Anthony Weaver (2007), LB Kailee Wong (2006), WR Jabar Gaffney (2005), DT Seth Payne (2004), CB Aaron Glenn (2003) and CB Jason Bell (2002). He will be recognized at the 38th annual Ed Block Courage Awards on March 10-12, 2016 in Baltimore, Md. 

Since 1984, the Ed Block Courage Award annually honors one player from every NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive because no other national football award is chosen solely by a vote of his peers. Winners travel to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and to visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block was the longtime head athletic trainer for the old Baltimore Colts, who in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes helping children.

Houston's Ed Block Courage Award winners:
2015    OLB Jadeveon Clowney
2014    G David Quessenberry
2013    ILB Brian Cushing
2012    QB Matt Schaub
2011    ILB DeMeco Ryans
2010    TE Joel Dreessen
2009    LB Zac Diles
2008    WR Harry Williams
2007    DE Anthony Weaver
2006    LB Kailee Wong
2005   WR Jabar Gaffney
2004   DT Seth Payne
2003   CB Aaron Glenn
2002   CB Jason Bell

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising