Jadeveon Clowney wins Ed Block Courage award

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have selected OLB Jadeveon Clowney as the 2015 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

Clowney dealt with numerous injuries during his rookie year, including a sports hernia, concussion and a major knee injury that caused him to undergo microfracture surgery. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was injured in his first NFL regular season game against the Washington Redskins. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec 10, 2014 after recording just seven tackles in four games.

However, Clowney has been able to bounce back with a strong sophomore season in 2015. After a strenuous offseason filled with numerous workouts and rehab sessions, Clowney is starting to play his best football. The 22-year-old has recorded 35 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, seven quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in 11 games this season. In his most recent game against the New England Patriots, Clowney put together the first multi-sack game of his NFL career, to go along with seven tackles.

"JD overcame an extremely significant injury early in his career. After his surgery from (Team Medical Director & Head Team Orthopedist) Dr. Walter Lowe, he was able to battle back to become a starter and productive player for the Texans," said Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Geoff Kaplan. "Throughout his extensive and strenuous rehabilitation process, Jadeveon never doubted he had the ability to come back strong."

The Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Clowney joins past Texans winners G David Quessenberry (2014), ILB Brian Cushing (2013), QB Matt Schaub (2012), LB DeMeco Ryans (2011), TE Joel Dreessen (2010), LB Zac Diles (2009), WR Harry Williams (2008), DE Anthony Weaver (2007), LB Kailee Wong (2006), WR Jabar Gaffney (2005), DT Seth Payne (2004), CB Aaron Glenn (2003) and CB Jason Bell (2002). He will be recognized at the 38th annual Ed Block Courage Awards on March 10-12, 2016 in Baltimore, Md.

Since 1984, the Ed Block Courage Award annually honors one player from every NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive because no other national football award is chosen solely by a vote of his peers. Winners travel to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and to visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block was the longtime head athletic trainer for the old Baltimore Colts, who in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes helping children.