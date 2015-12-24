Jared Crick is day-to-day after missing practice

Dec 24, 2015 at 06:35 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Defensive end Jared Crick is day-to-day, according to head coach Bill O'Brien. The starting defensive end did not practice on Thursday, listed with a back injury. O'Brien was optimistic that Crick would be ready to go for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

"Jared Crick is a big part of what we're doing, tough guy, and so hopefully we have him, and I believe we will but we'll have to wait and see," O'Brien said.  "if not, then those other guys will have to step up and play well."

Those "other guys" include rookie Christian Covington, first-year player Brandon Dunn who signed with the Texans on Oct. 13 after spending 2014 and most of 2015 with the Chicago Bears, as well as Jeoffrey Pagan, now in his second season with Houston. If one of them has to step up, O'Brien is comfortable with the progress made.

"Very comfortable, Christian's done a good job," O'Brien said. "He really has. I think Jeoffrey Pagan's practiced well the last couple weeks. Brandon Dunn, he's a versatile player."

Crick recorded 45 tackles (26 solo), 2 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery through 14 starts this season.

The (7-7) Texans will travel to Tennessee to face the (3-11) Titans on Sunday at noon CT.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

