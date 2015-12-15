Jared Crick: "This is the game"

Tied with the Indianapolis Colts at 6-7 on the season, the Texans know what's at stake this week. Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium is a chance to take over first place in the AFC South, not to mention that would mark the first win in Indianapolis in franchise history.
Houston has moved past its 27-6 loss to New England. The rest of the season, and perhaps the postseason, is right in front of the team.
"We've got to get back on track," Jared Crick said on Tuesday's Verizon Players show on Texans Radio. "We can't dwell on Sunday's game. Because this is the game, that's really going to either put us in the driver's seat or not, so all hands on deck. Everybody's got to have a positive mentality. Guys were upbeat yesterday. We know that this is the game. Patriots game is over so we got to bring it this week."
While the Colts have a big question mark at starting quarterback (Andrew Luck, Matt Hasselbeck, or Charlie Whitehurst?), they could get a much needed boost from the return of left tackle Anthony Castonzo. The fifth-year veteran has missed the last three weeks with a sprained MCL and could be back in the starting lineup this week.
"I've gone against Anthony Castonzo since I've been in the league," Crick said. "Twice a year I've gone against that guy, so we kind of know what each other does and same with (Jack) Mewhort and everybody across that board on that offensive line. I mean, we've against most of those guys (myself now) for four years now, and twice a year.
"We're really familiar with each other and that's a good thing and a bad thing. We know each other's weaknesses and you know you're going to do whatever you can to exploit them. It's fun though, you're going against those guys twice a year and you kind of get to know them, get to know their skillset, what they like to do, what they don't."
The (6-7) Texans will kick off against the (6-7) Colts on Sunday at noon CT. Both teams are vying for the AFC South division title with just three games remaining in the 2015 season.
