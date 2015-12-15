Jared Crick: "This is the game"

"We've got to get back on track," Jared Crick said on Tuesday's Verizon Players show on Texans Radio. "We can't dwell on Sunday's game. Because this is the game, that's really going to either put us in the driver's seat or not, so all hands on deck. Everybody's got to have a positive mentality. Guys were upbeat yesterday. We know that this is the game. Patriots game is over so we got to bring it this week."

While the Colts have a big question mark at starting quarterback (Andrew Luck, Matt Hasselbeck, or Charlie Whitehurst?), they could get a much needed boost from the return of left tackle Anthony Castonzo. The fifth-year veteran has missed the last three weeks with a sprained MCL and could be back in the starting lineup this week.

"I've gone against Anthony Castonzo since I've been in the league," Crick said. "Twice a year I've gone against that guy, so we kind of know what each other does and same with (Jack) Mewhort and everybody across that board on that offensive line. I mean, we've against most of those guys (myself now) for four years now, and twice a year.

"We're really familiar with each other and that's a good thing and a bad thing. We know each other's weaknesses and you know you're going to do whatever you can to exploit them. It's fun though, you're going against those guys twice a year and you kind of get to know them, get to know their skillset, what they like to do, what they don't."