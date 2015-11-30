Johnathan Joseph: A decade of excellence

"I was just in the situation where I was young in my career," Joseph said. "I didn't really know what was coming next. I came off one of my better years in my career and I was just kind of frustrated overall."

Six years later, Joseph would again question if his career was over, this time as a Houston Texan. After leading the Texans with three interceptions and a career-high 16 passes defensed, Joseph suffered another devastating injury in Week 15 in Denver.

"I tore my turf toe there," Joseph said. "I remember the day after I had my surgery and when I went in there, the feeling that I had. I honestly didn't think I'd play football again just from the feeling that I had in my foot. It felt that bad. I didn't think I'd be able to plant and drive, or just do anything that I'm able to do now."

Joseph clearly remembers seeing players have their careers end over the very same injury. With new technology and the desire to prove he could come back once more, the veteran cornerback did. He wanted to do it for himself, for his teammates, and his family.

"I wanted to play again," Joseph said. "I wanted to go out on a high note. My family and my kids love football as well. My son was young then. I just wanted to go out and have another chance for them to see me play football again and it was just all those things combined that just motivated me from day-to-day to continue to push and never give up on something."

It was one of the lessons his father always taught him. Now, a ten-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, and father of three, Joseph's injury is a distant memory. He has diligently worked his way back and not missed a start since his return.

"I think guys who have long careers, they find out an early age that this game is more than just the football game," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "It's the game in the classroom, it's the game in the weight room, it's the game on the practice field, so then you carry all of that to Sunday. It's the game in the training room taking care of your body so that you can get on the field.