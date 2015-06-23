Johnathan Joseph opens up about contract talks

"I just stayed out of it and let my agent and the team handle those things and I just continued to go to work, doing my job, going to OTAs and the offseason program and just showing what I'm capable of doing," Joseph said. "I think that helped also."

Joseph, now entering his tenth NFL season and fifth with the Texans, started all 16 games last year and finished with a career-best 75 tackles. He also had two interceptions, including a career long 60-yard return for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 11 passes defensed. In fact, Joseph now leads all active players in the NFL with 128 passes defensed.

For the two-time Pro Bowler, he's happy to be back for a few more seasons. He's looking forward to continuing his career with the recently re-signed Kareem Jackson for a fifth-consecutive season as the team's starting cornerbacks. The 31-year-old attributes his success in Houston to not only his efforts, but those of his teammates and surroundings.