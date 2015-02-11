Justin Tuggle: "This is a big year for me"

Watching film and preparing for another season of football are on Justin Tuggle's to-do list this offseason. The inside linebacker has high expectations of himself after getting an opportunity to start eight games in 2014.

"I'm all about ball right now," Tuggle said Tuesday on Texans Radio. "This is a big year for me, coming into my third year. I'm excited for it. I feel good with the place that I'm at. I'm comfortable now in the system, comfortable around the guys in the locker room. I'm ready to put the best product on the field. I feel like I have a lot of good football ahead of me and I'm just ready to unleash that and have the world really see it."