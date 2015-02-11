Justin Tuggle: "This is a big year for me"

Feb 11, 2015 at 07:42 AM
Watching film and preparing for another season of football are on Justin Tuggle's to-do list this offseason. The inside linebacker has high expectations of himself after getting an opportunity to start eight games in 2014.

"I'm all about ball right now," Tuggle said Tuesday on Texans Radio. "This is a big year for me, coming into my third year. I'm excited for it. I feel good with the place that I'm at. I'm comfortable now in the system, comfortable around the guys in the locker room. I'm ready to put the best product on the field. I feel like I have a lot of good football ahead of me and I'm just ready to unleash that and have the world really see it."

Tuggle recorded his first career fumble recovery on Oct. 5 at Dallas, falling on DeMarco Murray's fumble at the Houston 14-yard line. The very next game, Tuggle also caught his first career interception against Andrew Luck and the Colts in Week 6. He finished the 2014 season with 36 tackles, 19 solo, 1 quarterback hit, two passes defensed, an interception, and one fumble recovery.

The 25-year-old linebacker can't wait to build on that success this offseason.

"All the things we were trying to work on throughout the year, things started clicking for us better towards the end of the year," Tuggle said. "Everyone felt a little more comfortable and we just have to pick up on that note when we start back up working out with the OTAs and minicamps and just keep rolling. We can make some special things happen here."

