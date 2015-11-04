Kevin Johnson nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

When John Butler first met first-round draft pick Kevin Johnson, it was at the NFL Combine in February. Johnson presented himself as a professional, mature beyond his years to the Texans defensive backs coach.

"He gave us the impression that he was going to take a very serious approach to being a pro football player and that this is not just a game," Butler said Tuesday. "Since he's been here, he has been that same person. He's been that same guy and because of that, since he's been here, he's improved every day and that's shown in his performance."