Kevin Johnson nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Nov 04, 2015 at 04:15 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

When John Butler first met first-round draft pick Kevin Johnson, it was at the NFL Combine in February. Johnson presented himself as a professional, mature beyond his years to the Texans defensive backs coach. 

"He gave us the impression that he was going to take a very serious approach to being a pro football player and that this is not just a game," Butler said Tuesday. "Since he's been here, he has been that same person. He's been that same guy and because of that, since he's been here, he's improved every day and that's shown in his performance."

In Sunday's 20-6 win over Tennessee, Johnson picked up his first career interception and his first two tackles for loss of the season. He also recorded six tackles and a pass defensed in his fourth start of the year. The performance has earned Johnson a nominee for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, alongside standout rookies Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers), Todd Gurley (Rams), Stefon Diggs (Vikings), and Damarious Randalls (Packers).

Johnson, the Texans 2015 first-round draft pick, has started four games this season, seeing action in all eight, and has recorded 26 tackles (23 solo), five passes defensed, two TFLs, and one interception.

To vote for Johnson as Pepsi Rookie of the Week, click here.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

