Lamar Miller working on receiving skills

It's no coincidence that in his four NFL seasons, Lamar Miller has been steadily improving as a pass catcher in receptions, yards receiving, average yards per catch, and touchdowns.
It's something the 25-year-old running back has worked hard to evolve his receiving game.
"That's something that I work on throughout the whole offseason, catching the balls out of the backfield, whether it's with some random quarterback or on the JUGS machine," Miller said. "That's something that I practice on throughout the whole course of OTAs and the offseason."
As a rookie, Miller had just six receptions for 45 yards in 13 games. By his final season in Miami in 2015, Miller caught 47 passes for 397 yards and six touchdowns for an average gain of 8.4 yards per catch. Six of those receptions were for gains of 20 or more yards.
Now a Texan, Miller says he feels "comfortable" to be utilized as a receiving threat. He and quarterback Brock Osweiler are working on developing chemistry throughout Texans OTAs currently underway.
"We've still got a lot of room for improvement," Miller said. "We've only been doing this thing for two weeks now, so we've still got a long offseason and training camp to get ready for game one."
