Last man standing

Pitts stands alone on the Texans squad as having played every snap on offense since the team's inception three years ago. Translation: 2,284 plays, including 441 so far in 2004.

That's pretty darn impressive.

The Texans 2002 second-rounder has started all 39 games in the Houston's three-year history, taking over the challenging post at left tackle as a rookie and now transitioning into the left guard position, where he's part of the most cohesive offensive line the Texans have put together yet.

How has Pitts kept himself healthy and strong for such an impressively stable stretch?

"I'm lucky," Pitts smiled. "(Zach) Wiegert says I'm built like a box, and how can you hurt a box?"

At 6-4, 329 pounds, Pitts is no box, and he's getting a chance to show even more athletic ability in his new role.

At left guard, Pitts is right in the heart of the action, where the defenders rush full throttle, head-on. The quick tempo has helped him better learn to use crafty technique to win matchups rather than raw athleticism.

"I think he's gotten a lot better," head coach Dom Capers said. "It's forced him to play with his hands inside and use better technique where when Chester first got here, his technique, when he was outside, was to hold on for dear life. You can't use your strength and power so he understands leverage more now and keeps his hands inside. And he certainly does have the strength."

Pitts started his very first NFL game at the left tackle position, a critical protection post that must keep the quarterback's blind side clean. It was a huge undertaking for a rookie, especially since Pitts didn't even play his first down of football until he walked on with the San Diego State football team, where he didn't allow a sack at left tackle his senior year.

With just three seasons of football experience under his belt, Pitts joined Houston and has been a huge asset to the team's offense since day one, proving that his intelligence and natural talent has only just been tapped into.

Now at guard, the Texans coaching staff believes he can show even more growth and value.

"I think that Chester is a natural left guard because he's got the body type; he's got the athletic ability; he's got the intelligence," Capers said. "I liked what Chester did for us at tackle, but I think he has a chance to be an outstanding guard."

So far this season, Pitts and the rest of the offensive line have helped pave the way for the Texans ground attack and have played a crucial role in establishing solid pass protection to give the Texans sixth-ranked passing unit time to do some serious damage.

Overall, Houston's offense has improved from a 31 st offensive ranking last season, to eighth in the NFL in 2004. With Pitts now at guard, Seth Wand taking over the reins at left tackle, the addition of mammoth right tackle Todd Wade and veteran returners Steve McKinney and Wiegert, the line is starting to click.