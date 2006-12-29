Leach does the grunt work

"It's an amazing story when you think about it," Kubiak said. "It was Sherm's (assistant head coach Mike Sherman) advice that we should pick (Leach) up. I told you guys in practice, he's not a guy at practice that you would watch and say 'Boy, we need him on that field as much as possible.'

"But when the lights go on, he just plays good football. He's been a physical force for us and he's made some nice catches. He made a great catch in the first quarter when David (Carr) threw that ball behind him. Some guys just do it when the lights go on. He seems to be one of those players. He's been a great surprise."

Leach just chuckles when told of his coach's statement. To Leach, it's mostly a matter of practice attire.

"I guess when you practice in shorts and stuff, that's just not my style of play," Leach said. "I'm more of a guy when you put on the pads, I like to play my game. I think I've been in pads only one or two times since I've been here and I've been trying to learn the offense, too. When you're picking up the offense, you can't go as fast, but I think everybody looks the same in shorts."