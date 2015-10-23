Madden Matchup: Texans at Dolphins

Oct 23, 2015 at 04:48 AM

!The curse is over.

After three straight weeks of Madden 16's predictions turning out backwards on the actual field, the game finally got one right last week. Even the score they predicted was pretty close to what happened. Take a bow Madden.

Despite, shall I say, uncertainty about last week's article and prediction (you can read the comments here), the game accurately put the Texans in a W column, and in a big way. Madden's 41-9 score wasn't too far off from the actual 31-20 final, especially if you consider that Jacksonville scored a late touchdown to make the score appear closer. Well done.

That said...let's hope the curse comes back this week. You'll see why below.

As we dive into Sunday's matchup against Miami, the most important thing to factor is the recent roster update the game sent out. So, some of the numbers that you are accustomed to seeing are quite a bit different, and I'm sure those played into Madden 16's prediction for Sunday. First off, the Texans team rating is down to a 74, five points lower than we've seen in the past. That no doubt has something to do with Houston's start to the season, as not winning tends to drop numbers. Miami was affected as well, as the Dolphins are now a 75. So, in Madden's eyes, this is a pretty fair matchup in terms of talent.

!

The strength of Miami's team, much like in real life, lies in their front four. Ndamukong Suh, the team's big free agent acquisition this past offseason, is the Dolphins highest rated player (95). He's followed by left end Cameron Wake (91), who had four sacks last week against the Titans. Wake's 91 mark makes him the fourth highest rated left end.

!
Despite what you see in the picture above, Suh's strength rating (98) is tied with Philadelphia's Jason Peters and Washington's Stephen Paea for the tops in Madden. Below are the top five rated defensive tackles in the game.

  1. Aaron Donald, Rams (96)
  2. Gerald McCoy, Bucs (96)
  3. Marcell Dareus, Bills (95)
    4. Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins (95)
  4. Kyle Williams, Bills (93)

In all, there are nine 90-plus rated players between the Texans and Dolphins. The Texans have two other players (Johnathan Joseph and Brandon Brooks) that are right on the cusp of that elite level 90 mark. They are both 88s overall. Another player that has seen his rating improve is Brian Hoyer. Off the strength of two solid performances against the Colts and Jaguars, Hoyer's rating is up three points to a 76. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is an 84 overall.

Madden Prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 28

Bummer, I thought we were on to something here. After picking the Texans to win for three straight weeks (Falcons, Colts, Jaguars), the game finally went in the other direction. Madden 16 predicted a nail biter, with Miami coming out victorious in the final seconds. The final game stats were pretty close, with the Texans outrushing Miami (86 to 85) but the Dolphins gaining more through the air (303 to 236). On a positive note, the game did have Houston's front four wreaking some havoc, with J.J. Watt and company getting four sacks.

!

What will happen on the actual field? We'll see on Sunday in Miami.

!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising