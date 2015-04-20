McNair Foundation issues $4 million challenge to build Hope Lodge

Once constructed, Hope Lodge Houston will be southeast Texas' first and only no-cost residence specifically for cancer patients of all ages, helping to alleviate the overwhelming financial burden these families face.

"Hope Lodge is something that is so necessary for Houston. It's amazing that we don't have one already," said Joanie Haley, Executive Director of The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation. "With more than 125,000 cancer patients traveling to Houston each year for life-saving treatment, there truly is a need for a free place for adults to stay."

At capacity, Hope Lodge will offer approximately 23,000 nights of lodging per year, representing a combined savings of over $2 million to patients. There are currently 31 Hope Lodges operated by the American Cancer Society nationwide. Due to patient demand, the Lodge will be the largest in the nation with five floors, 70,000 square feet and 62 patient suites.

Hope Lodge Houston will be open year-round with a unique homelike setting that includes a shared kitchen, dining spaces, a help-yourself pantry, daily access to fresh linens, patient laundry facilities and a library with Internet access as well as free transportation to and from treatment facilities.

"Bob and Janice McNair, who are family-oriented, entrepreneurial, and civic-minded, have given Houstonians a simple way to make a meaningful contribution to the future health of thousands of cancer patients," said Sandy Biggers, American Cancer Society's campaign director. "Whether you are able to give $10 or $10,000, the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation will increase your gift. This provides an incredible opportunity for people to truly make an impact."