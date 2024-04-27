 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Meet the Texans' three picks from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:30 PM
Houston Texans fans know that draft days can get exciting in a hurry.

After staying put in the second round, Executive VP and General Manager Nick Caserio pulled the trigger on a third round move to jump up to pick 78. That pick, S Calen Bullock, was the Texans' last of night since they traded away the 86th pick to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

Second Round

With the 42nd pick of the draft, Houston selected CB Kamari Lassiter from Georgia. Dig into Ten Things to Know about Lassiter, and check out the the video H-Town's new defender sent to fans.

Next, Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans bolstered their offensive line by adding T Blake Fisher out of Notre Dame. After selecting Jarrett Patterson last season, this marks the second year in a row the Texans picked an offensive lineman from the Fighting Irish.

Drew has Ten Things to Know about Fisher and the player was clearly excited to get to work in the video he sent the H-Town faithful.

Third Round

Bullock was the Texans' only third round pick. A rangy safety out of USC, Bullock was a 2023 first team All-American. He collected 149 tackles and 9 INT in his collegiate career. Check out Ten Things to Know about Bullock.

Caserio and Ryans go into the final day of the draft with five picks left. Rounds 4-7 take place starting at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 27.

