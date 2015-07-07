Most veteran Texan talks leadership

His rookie season was rough, even though he started all 16 games. His next season was better, but it took time before the All-Pro tackle eventually learned to stop overthinking the game and just let instinct take over. Brown, drafted 26th overall in 2008, knows what it takes to achieve and maintain success in the NFL. For younger players, he's someone they can turn to for guidance.

"It's crazy for me to think that I've been here so long, going into my eighth year," Brown said. "A lot of rookies, second-year, or third-year players come to me with questions. I'm more than happy to have conversations with them. Whatever way I can help. People always paved the way for me and set a great example for me, so I just try to do the same thing."