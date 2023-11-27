Move-along Monday for the Texans | Daily Brew

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:59 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewbatt

Good morning. For the first time since October 30, we're waking up the morning after a Texans loss.

Houston dropped a tough one to the Jaguars yesterday, and the last time Houston lost was at Carolina. It's the lone win of 2023 for the Panthers, and they fired their head coach this morning.

Does yesterday stink? Yep.

But with six games remaining in 2023, there's a whole helluva lot of football left. And a whole helluva lot to be thankful about with this NFL squad we know and love.

**Up next, the Broncos on Sunday**.

Despite the L, quarterback C.J. Stroud was excellent. He had to throw on the run and under pressure a lot yesterday, **and he was dealing**.

Another week, another 100-yard receiving performance by a Texan. This week it was Nico Collins, who finished with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. What a season he's having: 50 receptions for 800 yards and five scores. **He and Stroud have a terrific connection**.

**Yesterday was the regular season debut** of offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. Unfortunately, offensive lineman Tytus Howard **left with an injury**.

One last thing...Tank Dell caught it.

