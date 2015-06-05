Nate Washington on 'unorthodox' offense, QBs

It took 11-year veteran Nate Washington some time to learn a new offense in Houston. The newly added free agent wide receiver signed with the Texans on April 1 and went straight to work.
"It was a little difficult at first because it's so unorthodox with some things," Washington said in an interview with Texans Radio. "They create matchups with some things whereas having a system where everything is built off concepts. Coach George Godsey and Coach (Bill) O'Brien's whole scheme is matchups. They want to create the mismatches. It was kind of difficult at first for the first couple of weeks but it's a shoe-in now."
This system is different from what the two-time Super Bowl winner was used to during his time in Pittsburgh (2005-08) and Tennessee (2009-14). This offseason, Washington is also working with new quarterbacks in Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, and Tom Savage but all three have experience running the offense.
That definitely has helped.
"The system is so good in itself that all they have to do is make the reads that are being coached to them," Washington said of the quarterback group. "It's been going good thus far. All three guys have good energy in the huddle, very confident and that's all you can ask for at this point."
The Texans continue with their final week of OTAs starting Monday followed by mandatory minicamp June 16-18.