Nate Washington on 'unorthodox' offense, QBs

It took 11-year veteran Nate Washington some time to learn a new offense in Houston. The newly added free agent wide receiver signed with the Texans on April 1 and went straight to work.

"It was a little difficult at first because it's so unorthodox with some things," Washington said in an interview with Texans Radio. "They create matchups with some things whereas having a system where everything is built off concepts. Coach George Godsey and Coach (Bill) O'Brien's whole scheme is matchups. They want to create the mismatches. It was kind of difficult at first for the first couple of weeks but it's a shoe-in now."