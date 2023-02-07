New WR is Texans choice at 12th overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

Most NFL Draft experts think the Texans will use the second of their two first-round selections on a wide receiver.

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns last fall for the Trojans. In 2021 with Pittsburgh, he finished with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 scores.

Of 25 mock drafts surveyed, Addison was tabbed to the Texans in eight mock drafts. Johnston was mocked to Houston in six. The only other players going to the Texans in more than one mock were Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Seven other players went to Houston in one mock apiece.