New WR is Texans choice at 12th overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

Most NFL Draft experts think the Texans will use the second of their two first-round selections on a wide receiver.
In the first Mock Draft Roundup for the 12th overall pick, TCU's Quentin Johnston was the most-mocked player to Houston. This time, it's USC's Jordan Addison.
2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was once again the most-mocked player to the Texans at 2nd overall.
Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns last fall for the Trojans. In 2021 with Pittsburgh, he finished with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 scores.
Of 25 mock drafts surveyed, Addison was tabbed to the Texans in eight mock drafts. Johnston was mocked to Houston in six. The only other players going to the Texans in more than one mock were Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.
Seven other players went to Houston in one mock apiece.
Overall, in 15 of 25 mocks, wide receiver was the most popular position for Houston at 12th overall. Just seven of 25 mock drafts predicted the Texans would choose a defensive player.
|MOCK DRAFT
|TEXANS SELECTION
|1. ESPN (MATT MILLER)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|2. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KYLE CRABBS)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|3. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|4. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|5. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|6. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|7. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|8. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (MARCUS MOSHER)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|1. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|2. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPT)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|3. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|4. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|5. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|6. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|1. 247 SPORTS (BLAKE BROCKERMEYER)
|TE MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME
|2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK)
|TE MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME
|1. NFL.COM (ERIC EDHOLM)
|DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
|2. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
|HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALLTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)
|DL KEION WHITE, GEORGIA TECH
|NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)
|WR JAELIN HYATT, TENNESSEE
|NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|CB JOEY PORTER, JR., PENN STATE
|CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|OL PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN
|THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)
|DL BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON
|CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|CB DEVON WITHERSPOON, ILLINOIS
|WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)
|DE ISAIAH FOSKEY, NOTRE DAME