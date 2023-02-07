QB is overwhelming favorite for Texans first pick | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

Feb 07, 2023 at 02:51 PM
Drew Dougherty
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

More than two thirds of the experts agree: the Texans will take Bryce Young with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was projected to Houston on 19 of the 27 mock drafts gathered from around the web. Young, who threw a combined 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his 34-game collegiate career, was the overwhelming favorite for the second straight roundup. Two weeks ago, he was mocked to Houston in nine of 12 mock drafts.

26 of those 27 mock drafts had the Texans using their first selection on a quarterback.

The Texans have a pair of first-rounders this year at second overall and 12th overall. The 12th pick was part of last March's trade with Cleveland. Here's who mock drafters think the Texans will take with that second first-rounder. In all, Houston currently has 11 selections total in the Draft.

After Young, the most-mocked player to the Texans was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Four of the 27 (14.8 percent) mock drafts surveyed had Stroud headed to Houston. Three mockers sent Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis to the Texans, and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson was mocked to the Texans once.

The next mock draft roundup is in two weeks.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFTTEXANS SELECTION
1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALLTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
2. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
3. WALTERFOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
4. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KYLE CRABBS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
5. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
6. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
7. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
8. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
9. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
10. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
11. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
12. NFL.COM (ERIC EDHOLM)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
13. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
14. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
15. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
16. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
17. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (ALBERT BREER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
18. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
19. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (MARCUS MOSHER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
1. 247 SPORTS (BLAKE BROCKERMEYER)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
2. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
3. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
4. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
1. ESPN (MATT MILLER)QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY
2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK)QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY
3. THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)QB WILL LEVIS, KENTUCKY
1. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)DL WILL ANDERSON, ALABAMA

