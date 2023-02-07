QB is overwhelming favorite for Texans first pick | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

More than two thirds of the experts agree: the Texans will take Bryce Young with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was projected to Houston on 19 of the 27 mock drafts gathered from around the web. Young, who threw a combined 80 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his 34-game collegiate career, was the overwhelming favorite for the second straight roundup. Two weeks ago, he was mocked to Houston in nine of 12 mock drafts.

26 of those 27 mock drafts had the Texans using their first selection on a quarterback.

The Texans have a pair of first-rounders this year at second overall and 12th overall. The 12th pick was part of last March's trade with Cleveland. Here's who mock drafters think the Texans will take with that second first-rounder. In all, Houston currently has 11 selections total in the Draft.

After Young, the most-mocked player to the Texans was Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Four of the 27 (14.8 percent) mock drafts surveyed had Stroud headed to Houston. Three mockers sent Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis to the Texans, and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson was mocked to the Texans once.