NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Shares Insight on Texans Draft

-Jeremiah thinks there are about players in the Draft who are 'no-doubt-about-it' differnence-makers. Compared with last year, he thinks at least 10 players from last year's Draft would be first-overall-pick-worthy this year. This year, he thinks the "sweet spot" of this year's Draft is between the 25th overall and 70th overall picks.

-He believes "it's a good group of running backs". Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker are the two best, in his opinion, in the Draft at that position.

"Those two guys kind of separate themselves from the pack," Jeremiah said. "But after that, it's just kind of what you want. If you want a big back, you've got options. (Tyler) Allgeier from BYU is a big, physical runner."

-At 13, Jeremiah shared his thoughts on the prospect of adding a talented receiver to the mix for Quarterback Davis Mills.

"I would run the card up, somehow, if (Ohio State's) Garrett Wilson was there," Jeremiah said. "I think he's my fourth overall player. I've got (USC's) Drake London up there as my seventh player. Those are my top two guys."

-Jeremiah was on the radio call for the Chargers when Mills and the Texans beat Los Angeles, 41-29, on December 26. He was impressed by what he saw from the then-rookie signal-caller.

"The command that he had there is what stood out to me," Jeremiah said. "The poise. Those are things that you can't teach. You can get better in some of the other stuff, but it didn't look too big for him at all. I'm excited to see where he goes from here. Just have to give him some more help."