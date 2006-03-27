NFL sets attendance record

Paid attendance for all NFL games set a record for the fourth consecutive year, the NFL announced today.

NFL paid attendance for all 2005 games was 21,792,096, an increase of nearly 84,000 (83,472) over the previous record total of 21,708,624 in 2004. It marked the fourth year in a row – and only the fourth time in league history -- that the 21-million paid attendance mark was reached.

The 2005 NFL regular-season total paid attendance of 17,012,453 and the average of 66,455 per game were both all-time records as well.

A total of 3,977,388 tickets were sold for 66 preseason games for an average of 60,263. Twelve postseason games produced a sale of 802,255, including 68,206 for Super Bowl XL.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Washington Redskins led all teams in regular-season home paid attendance. The Redskins drew 707,614 for their eight home games, the second highest total in NFL history to their 707,920 of 2004. Three other teams topped the 600,000 paid total at home in 2005: the New York Giants (628,527), Kansas City (625,081) and the New York Jets (619,842).