Nick's Notes: Shaun Cody likely to miss 49ers game





Notes and quotes from the Texans' 13th day of 2012 Training Camp presented by XFINITY at the Methodist Training Center:

Cody update

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said he does not expect nose tackle Shaun Cody to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday because of a disc issue in his lower back. Cody is still being evaluated after receiving an epidural shot on Sunday.

"He's doing good," Kubiak said. "We're in a process here. I think we're going to know more about it in three or four days. He's feeling a lot better; I saw him out moving around today, so that's a positive sign and we'll just keep our fingers crossed and see how he responds."

Cody was in good spirits after Monday's practice, walking with no discernible pain despite a disc issue in his lower back.

"I'm doing a magical voodoo device here that heals everything instantly, so these are going to cure me," the eighth-year veteran said.

Cody also said there is "no doubt" he will be ready for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 9.

"He's played with something before in his career and always finds a way to answer the bell," Kubiak said. "It's just a little scare right now, and hopefully in a couple days from now, we'll be moving forward and everything's okay. But I know the last 24 hours have been very positive."

Cushing 100 percent

Brian Cushing was back at practice after spending two nights in a hospital last week. He did not travel with the team to Charlotte for their preseason opener against the Panthers on Saturday.

"It was a virus, but I'm good now," Cushing said. "I think it was more precautious than anything, being smart and not pushing it right now… The best thing was to get in the hospital, get back to feeling normal and then get back with the guys. I'm good – 100 percent fine."

Cushing will make his preseason debut against on Saturday against the 49ers.

Crick returns

Rookie defensive end Jared Crick practiced after being sidelined for the last week-and-a-half by what Kubiak termed a neck issue. The fourth-round draft pick from Nebraska did not travel with the team to Carolina.

The next couple weeks will be critical for Crick to show that he can be part of the Texans' defensive end rotation as a rookie.

"They're real big," Kubiak said. "He's shown flashes that he can help us and has missed some time, so hopefully we can keep him upright this week and he's ready to go Saturday night. But if he's at his best, he should be able to help this team."

Looking good

Kubiak lamented the Texans being "poor" in the red zone on Saturday night, scoring a touchdown on just 1-of-5 trips inside the Panthers' 20-yard line, and said they were working to clean up their mistakes. He also said there were standout players who stood out on tape that might merit a closer look in the 49ers game.

"Defensively, you have to be impressed with Timmy Jamison when he gets opportunities," Kubiak said. "Mister Alexander, Tim Dobbins played very well. There were a lot of sacks, so those guys got to the quarterback.

"Offensively, I think you got to go with Lestar Jean. (He) did some good things, (Keshawn) Martin did some good stuff. I was impressed with our two young backs, with (Jonathan) Grimes and (Davin) Meggett. They did good things on special teams, also. And our young center (Ben Jones), good-looking player. Those were some guys that jumped at me and jumped at the team when we were watching film."

Quotes of the Day

"It felt good. Anytime you're away from the guys and see them play on TV, it just doesn't feel right, so being back is a lot better." – LB Brian Cushing, on practicing with the team for the first time since last Tuesday

"I told the team this morning the thing that was impressive to me was, there were three new offensive starters on the field in the game and missing Andre (Johnson), we moved the heck out of the ball. Defensively, we were missing two starters and we went out there and played good defense. That's something we developed around here, a standard and expectation of how we're going to play regardless of what's going on with our team or who's in there." – Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, on the team's performance in the preseason opener