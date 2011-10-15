Nick's Notes: Week 6, Texans at Ravens

Notes worth noting as the Texans (3-2) prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium – streaks, milestones within reach and other tidbits about the team, its players and its opponent.

Team Notes

The Texans are the only team in the NFL in the top 10 in scoring (25.4 points per game, ninth), scoring defense (19.0, eighth), yards (398.6, eighth) and yards allowed (314.0, seventh).

The Texans are 5-9 all-time without All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson, who will be inactive this week. They're 0-1 without Johnson in 2011 after going 2-1 without him last season.

The Texans have outscored opponents 90-25 in the first half of games this season. They have allowed the second-fewest first-half points and have the second-largest first-half scoring differential ( 65) in the NFL.

Matchup Notes

The Texans are 0-4 all-time against the Ravens, including an 0-1 mark on the road. They lost 34-28 to the Ravens in overtime at Reliant Stadium in 2010.

The Texans and Ravens both have a top-10 defense in points and yards allowed. The Ravens have the league's best scoring defense (14.3 points/game) and rank third in yards allowed (284.5).

The Texans and Ravens both have a top-10 rushing offense. The Texans rank fifth (132.8 yards/game). The Ravens rank ninth (123.8).

Fast starts have been a trademark of both teams this season. The Texans have scored on each of their last four game-opening drives and have 24 points on their five total opening drives. They're one of three teams (Jacksonville, Dallas) not to have punted on an opening drive this season. The Ravens have scored 14 points on four opening drives, averaging a whopping 11.1 yards per play.

The Texans and Ravens are the only two AFC teams not to allow any points on their first defensive series this season. The Texans' defense has allowed a total of 57 yards on five opening drives. The Ravens' defense has allowed 36 yards on four opening drives. The Texans are the only team to force five punts on opponents' opening drives.

Offense Notes

The Texans have the AFC's best road offense since 2008, averaging 391.0 yards in 26 games. They have averaged 409.0 yards in their first two road games of 2011.

Quarterback Matt Schaub ranks second in the NFL since 2008 with 295.7 passing yards per game on the road. In 24 road games, he has completed 65.8 percent of his passes and thrown for 7,097 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Schaub set a team record last Sunday with a touchdown pass in his 13th consecutive game.

The Texans lead the league in rushing attempts (162) and rank third in time of possession (33:25).

The Texans are 3-0 this season when rushing the ball 30 or more times. Since 2006, they're 26-3 (.897 winning percentage) under Gary Kubiak when rushing 30 or more times.

Running back Arian Foster can tie Domanick Williams for the most career rushing touchdowns in franchise history with three. Williams rushed for 23 touchdowns from 2003-05. Foster has 20 career rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones had one catch for nine yards on 11 targets last Sunday, when he started in Johnson's place. He had 11 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per catch) in three starts for Johnson last season, including a career-best 115 yards on five receptions at Denver in Week 16.

Wide receiver Derrick Mason, who played for the Ravens from 2005-10, played at Baltimore two weeks ago with the New York Jets. He had two catches for 37 yards.

Defense Notes

The Texans are tied for fourth in the NFL with 15 sacks, putting them on pace for 48 this season. They had 30 sacks in both 2009 and 2010.

The Texans have the NFL's top red-zone defense. They have held opponents to an NFL-low 62.5 percent efficiency (10-of-16).

The Texans have held three opponents to less than 20 points this season. In 2010, they allowed at least 24 points in 14 of 16 games.

Defensive end/Ninja Antonio Smith has at least half a sack in every game this season. He ranks fourth in the AFC and second on the team with 4.5 sacks, just one shy of his career high set in 2007. Smith has a chance to tie Mario Williams' team record with a sack in his sixth consecutive game.

Inside linebacker Brian Cushing has led or tied for the team lead in tackles four times in five games. Cushing leads the Texans with 36 tackles. He needs five more to reach 250 in his career.

Inside linebacker DeMeco Ryans needs seven tackles to reach 600 in his career. Since entering the league in 2006, Ryans ranks eighth among all NFL players with an average of 7.91 total tackles per game and third with 6.03 solo tackles per game.

Cornerback Jason Allen has interceptions in back-to-back games. He has a chance to pick off a pass in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Special teams Notes

The Texans have two blocked field goals this season, already tying a franchise season record set in 2003.

Kicker Neil Rackers can pass Don Cockroft (1,080) for 38th on the NFL's all-time kick scoring list with three points.

Punter Brett Hartmann (a.k.a. "The Hitman") set the Texans' record for kickoff touchbacks in a season last Sunday. The undrafted rookie recorded two touchbacks, giving him 15 this season. The previous record was 13, set by Rackers in 2010.