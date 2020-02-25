Notes and quotes from O'Brien's Combine presser

Feb 25, 2020 at 03:26 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Along with a number NFL coaches and general managers, Bill O'Brien addressed the media at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. In his first press conference as head coach and general manager, Bill O'Brien answered questions from both local and national media members on Tuesday.

O'Brien announced that offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will take over play-calling duties for the 2020 season. Kelly will also add quarterbacks coach to his responsibilities.

"I love the guy. He's an excellent football player. He's an even better person. He cares about his teammates." O'Brien said when asked how his relationship with Deshaun Watson has grown. "We feel very good and fortunate to have him on our team."

O'Brien said he and Jack Easterby work together in a number of ways and spend "a lot of time together." Easterby, promoted to Executive Vice President of Football Operations following the 2019 NFL season, assists O'Brien in a number of areas including: personnel, salary cap, medical, equipment and video. O'Brien described Easterby as "a great person, a great guy to work with, a very bright guy."

“He’s going to bring a lot of different ideas and creativity to our defense.” – O'Brien on Anthony Weaver, promoted to defensive coordinator. Weaver will continue to coach the defensive line with help from some assistant coaches. O'Brien likes the knowledge Weaver brings to the team with his experience in different schemes. Weaver is also highly respected by the players.

"We're excited about where we are staff-wise on that side of the ball." O'Brien said about his revamped defensive coaching staff led by Weaver. Newly-hired Chris Rumph will coach outside linebackers. He previously coached defensive line at Alabama under Nick Saban (2011-14) and spent the last three seasons coaching at the University of Tennessee. Assistant defensive backs coach D'Anton Lynn has been promoted to secondary coach.

O'Brien says his first NFL Combine week as head coach and general manager won't be much different than in previous years with the help of his team led by Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan and Director of College Scouting James Liipfert on the personnel side.

"We want both of those guys around for a long time." – O'Brien on Laremy Tunsil and Watson who could get contract extensions this year.

Tytus Howard, who started eight games at right tackle as a rookie, is "doing well" and could return for the team's offseason workout program starting in April.

With the XFL underway in Houston, O'Brien said the new league was "interesting to watch," although he joked he wouldn't be too keen on players and coaches being interviewed on the sideline between plays.

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising