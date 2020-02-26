Good news for RT Tytus Howard 

As the nation's top prospects prepare for the biggest job interview of their careers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the Texans will soon welcome back a starter that was doing the same just one year ago in Indianapolis.

Tytus Howard, selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, could be returning to the football field very soon after a season-ending injury cut his rookie campaign short.

"Doing well," head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "I would say that to put a timetable on it, I probably wouldn't be able to tell you. I think he'll be able to do some things in the offseason program, though."

Howard started eight game at right tackle and also saw action at left guard in 2019. Following his impressive performance at the 2019 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine performance, the former Alabama State offensive lineman visited 24 NFL teams that were interested in drafting him.

"I took around 24 visits, in that area," Howard said last April. "It was a lot of travel. I was on the road for like a month straight. I got to go home for two days."

Now one year later, Howard just celebrated his first year in the NFL with a wedding and optimistic news about his return.

"He got married a couple weeks ago; I don't even think he took a honeymoon," O'Brien said. "I think he went right back into the training room to rehab. I don't know, I'm just kidding, but he's doing really well. He's a great kid. We're glad he's on our team."