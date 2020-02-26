Good news for RT Tytus Howard 

Feb 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

As the nation's top prospects prepare for the biggest job interview of their careers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the Texans will soon welcome back a starter that was doing the same just one year ago in Indianapolis.

Tytus Howard, selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, could be returning to the football field very soon after a season-ending injury cut his rookie campaign short.

"Doing well," head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "I would say that to put a timetable on it, I probably wouldn't be able to tell you. I think he'll be able to do some things in the offseason program, though."

Howard started eight game at right tackle and also saw action at left guard in 2019. Following his impressive performance at the 2019 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine performance, the former Alabama State offensive lineman visited 24 NFL teams that were interested in drafting him.

"I took around 24 visits, in that area," Howard said last April. "It was a lot of travel. I was on the road for like a month straight. I got to go home for two days."

Now one year later, Howard just celebrated his first year in the NFL with a wedding and optimistic news about his return.

"He got married a couple weeks ago; I don't even think he took a honeymoon," O'Brien said. "I think he went right back into the training room to rehab. I don't know, I'm just kidding, but he's doing really well. He's a great kid. We're glad he's on our team."

Following his performance last year, Howard was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

Photos: Current Texans offensive players at past NFL Combines

Check out shots of current Texans offensive players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller V runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller V runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
4 / 32

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
6 / 32

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Miami running back Duke Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
7 / 32

Miami running back Duke Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 32

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
9 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 32

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 32

Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
12 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Notre Dame offensive lineman Nick Martin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 32

Notre Dame offensive lineman Nick Martin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 32

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tennessee offensive lineman Zach Fulton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 32

Tennessee offensive lineman Zach Fulton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
16 / 32

Oklahoma receiver Kenny Stills runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
17 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
18 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Washington offensive lineman Senio Kelemete runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 32

Washington offensive lineman Senio Kelemete runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
20 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 32

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
23 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

USC wide receiver Steven Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 32

USC wide receiver Steven Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 32

Mississippi offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
27 / 32

Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
29 / 32

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
30 / 32

Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Miami running back Lamar Miller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 32

Miami running back Lamar Miller runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 32

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Astros to the World Series plus a Dameon Pierce Halloween costume | Week in Review

Recap the Houston Texans' week heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with both relevant and not-so-relevant information.

news

Sunday at NRG Stadium is Kids Day Presented by Texas Children's Hospital

The Houston Texans host the Titans on Sunday and will spend the day celebrating of our next generation of Texans Fans.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 30th at 3:05 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday Press Conference

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed more playing time for some, improvements on offense and injury concerns following Week 7 in Las Vegas.

news

Texans hope to increase LB Christian Harris' role after debut

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith says the rookie linebacker had some flash plays in his debut.

news

Dare Ogunbowale's "flash plays" caught attention on Sunday

Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale turned some heads in his limited time on offense Sunday at Las Vegas.

news

Texans pinpoint differences in Sunday's loss at Las Vegas

The Houston Texans fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and explained what kept them from winning their second game of 2022.

news

Texans week in review: Getting ready for Vegas and a surprise pregame ritual

Here's some football and some non-football fun facts heading into Week 7 at Las Vegas.

news

Lovie Smith "excited" to see more of Jalen Pitre

Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre discusses how he hopes to improve his game moving  following the Bye Week.

news

Brevin Jordan back at practice, could return in Week 7

Houston Texans TE Brevin Jordan was back practicing ahead of the Texans Week 7 game in his hometown, Las Vegas.

news

How Steven Nelson balances football and farming

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson goes to his farm to recharge when he's away from football.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three things we learned from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference following the 13-6 win at Jacksonville.

Advertising