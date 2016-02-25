 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

O'Brien, Hackenberg praise each other at combine

Feb 25, 2016 at 05:49 AM

Christian Hackenberg was asked numerous questions about his development under Bill O'Brien during his first two seasons at Penn State and what it would mean to play again for him.

At another podium, at approximately the same time, O'Brien was asked similar questions about his former player, what he liked about him and if he fit the needs of a Texans quarterback.

Both coach and player did the same dance, offering praise but still appearing very neutral about any possible NFL reunion.

"Christian can throw the football," O'Brien said Thursday at the NFL Combine. "He's got a strong arm, he's a big guy, he's smart, he was able to learn quickly when we had him at Penn State, and I'll be honest with you, I've talked to a few other guys at that position, not to get into all the lists of guys that I've spoken to, that are smart, that have good arms, that seem to be quick learners and things like that, so again, it's a long process and it's going to take a long time to figure out at every position what's the best fit for your team."

[

Harris100button.jpg

](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/draftprospectreport.html)

"I think it would be a great opportunity," Hackenberg said of playing for O'Brien in Houston. "But at the end of the day, I'm just trying to be the best prospect I can be and impress as many football teams as I can."

O'Brien, recruited Hackenberg to Penn State, has known the quarterback prospect since the age of 17 when he was just a student at Fork Union Military Academy. Describing him as "a great kid from a great family," O'Brien knows not just close with Hackenberg, but his brothers and parents too.

Still, O'Brien says it won't change his evaluation of his former player against other quarterback prospects. The two haven't kept in touch much over the past year or so, other than an occasional "Congratulations" text after a win, according to O'Brien.

For Hackenberg, he hopes to build off the pro style he learned from his first college head coach, even if he never plays for him again.

"Having that base, playing in that system was huge," Hackenberg said. "Just talking terminology-wise, the tape that I watched, things that I had access to. He had just gotten done coaching Tom Brady, who is one of the best that ever played. Having that at 18, having all those tools available, and being able to tap those resources, really helped me develop a good base in terms of football knowledge, defensive knowledge."

Hackenberg will participate in the NFL Combine on-field drills with the other quarterback prospects beginning on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Photos: Current Texans at previous NFL Combines

Check out shots of current Texans players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)

No Title
1 / 34
No Title
2 / 34
No Title
3 / 34
No Title
4 / 34
Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 34

Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
No Title
6 / 34
No Title
7 / 34
Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
8 / 34

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
No Title
9 / 34
No Title
10 / 34
Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 34

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
No Title
12 / 34
No Title
13 / 34
No Title
14 / 34
No Title
15 / 34
No Title
16 / 34
No Title
17 / 34
No Title
18 / 34
No Title
19 / 34
No Title
20 / 34
No Title
21 / 34
Vanderbilt defensive back Andre Hal runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 34

Vanderbilt defensive back Andre Hal runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

No Title
23 / 34
No Title
24 / 34
No Title
25 / 34
No Title
26 / 34
No Title
27 / 34
Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 34

Mississippi State tight end Jordan Thomas runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 34

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

No Title
30 / 34
No Title
31 / 34
Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 34

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Vanderbilt defensive back Andre Hal runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 34

Vanderbilt defensive back Andre Hal runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
34 / 34

Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising