O'Brien: OTAs off to "a good start"

"We've had just about close to 100 percent attendance for the first five weeks, today being day one of Phase Three," O'Brien said after Monday's practice. "We've had just about 100 percent attendance. If there wasn't 100 percent attendance, it was something where a guy had a family matter or something like that. Our guys are doing a great job of participating in a voluntary program."

After completing the first two phases of the offseason workout program, players are now able to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills (live contact is still not permitted). Veterans and rookies took the field together in the first of ten practices that will conclude on June 10.