O'Brien: OTAs off to "a good start"

On Monday, Phase Three of the Texans offseason workouts kicked off with the first OTA practice of 2016 at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The team had a near-perfect attendance for the voluntary program, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
"We've had just about close to 100 percent attendance for the first five weeks, today being day one of Phase Three," O'Brien said after Monday's practice. "We've had just about 100 percent attendance. If there wasn't 100 percent attendance, it was something where a guy had a family matter or something like that. Our guys are doing a great job of participating in a voluntary program."
After completing the first two phases of the offseason workout program, players are now able to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills (live contact is still not permitted). Veterans and rookies took the field together in the first of ten practices that will conclude on June 10.
"We've been working well together for five weeks now," O'Brien said. "Every year is different. We're in a different year. We feel good about where we are right now, as far as being five weeks into an offseason program. Again, it's only May but we got off to a good start today. Guys competed. Both sides of the ball made plays today. Special teams got a little better. We have a really good work ethic on this team and that's what they need to keep doing, working hard."
