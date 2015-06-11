O'Brien says QB decision could come soon

Texans fans may not have to wait much longer before learning who their starting quarterback will be for the 2015 season. Head coach Bill O'Brien may be close to announcing his decision.

"That decision may be made before training camp," O'Brien said via NFL.com. "They're out here competing (in OTAs and at mandatory minicamp) every single day, and it's pretty intense. So, we may pick a guy very soon. And if we don't, and the decision does go into training camp, it'll be made pretty early on. The team needs to know who the guy is, and we need to go forward."