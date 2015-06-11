O'Brien says QB decision could come soon

Texans fans may not have to wait much longer before learning who their starting quarterback will be for the 2015 season. Head coach Bill O'Brien may be close to announcing his decision.
"That decision may be made before training camp," O'Brien said via NFL.com. "They're out here competing (in OTAs and at mandatory minicamp) every single day, and it's pretty intense. So, we may pick a guy very soon. And if we don't, and the decision does go into training camp, it'll be made pretty early on. The team needs to know who the guy is, and we need to go forward."
Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer have both been sharing reps in OTA practices this month. Second-year quarterback Tom Savage has also made strides this offseason, according to O'Brien. The starting quarterback decision, though, will likely be between the two veterans, Hoyer and Mallett.
"Both guys are competitive as hell," O'Brien said. "We feel like we have two really good guys. I know people on the outside aren't high on our quarterbacks, but I feel really good about our situation."
The Texans wrap up OTAs on Friday and will begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 16.