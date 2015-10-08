O'Brien talks QB situation in loss to Colts

Brian Hoyer scored big again in relief of Ryan Mallett, but ultimately fell short as the Texans lost their second-consescutive game.
Head coach Bill O'Brien will further evaluate his quarterback situation, but felt Hoyer "did a good job" under the circumstances.
"He went in there – it wasn't the easiest of circumstances – other than the last play where he kind of launched it up there,' O'Brien said. "He probably wants to have that one back, but I thought he did a good job. We'll review it tomorrow and see where we are at that position."
Hoyer led the Texans on four scoring drives, after entering the game in the second quarter for Ryan Mallett. Hoyer was 24-of-31 for 312 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 116.6.
Mallett left the game with an injury and did not return, watching from the sideline. He did feel ready to re-enter the game, and tried, but it wasn't his call. In the meantime, Hoyer led the Texans on a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive.
"I think he probably could have gone back in there, but Brian – that was a 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal. I thought that was a pretty good drive, so I stuck with Brian there."
Hoyer's second scoring drive of the night ended in a 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to rookie Jaelen Strong as time expired in the first half. Hoyer connected with Strong again in the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown pass. He led the Texans offense to within one score of the Colts, but ended the day on an interception on the final offensive series.