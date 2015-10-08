O'Brien talks QB situation in loss to Colts

Hoyer led the Texans on four scoring drives, after entering the game in the second quarter for Ryan Mallett. Hoyer was 24-of-31 for 312 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 116.6.

Mallett left the game with an injury and did not return, watching from the sideline. He did feel ready to re-enter the game, and tried, but it wasn't his call. In the meantime, Hoyer led the Texans on a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive.

"I think he probably could have gone back in there, but Brian – that was a 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal. I thought that was a pretty good drive, so I stuck with Brian there."