OC George Godsey on why he loves Nate Washington

Through two games as a Texan, Washington has picked up 168 receiving yards, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. He sees the field "really well," according to Godsey and the two communicate frequently on the sideline during games. Washington shares his observations with more than just his position groups, including quarterbacks and defensive backs.

DeAndre Hopkins, now in his third season with the Texans and second under Bill O'Brien, has also leaned on Washington's wealth of knowledge.

"I'm always asking Nate (Washington) questions 24/7, me and Cecil (Shorts III) both," Hopkins said in an August interview with Texans Radio. "He's the kind of guy that you don't have to ask him a question. If he sees you out there doing something wrong, he's going to come up to you and tell you what you need to do here or a tendency that he sees you doing that you need to change."

Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2005, won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh. He also currently ranks third among all active undrafted NFL players in career receptions and receiving yards, trailing only Wes Welker and Antonio Gates.