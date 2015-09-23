OC George Godsey on why he loves Nate Washington

Sep 23, 2015 at 08:03 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Leadership has emerged from 11-year veteran Nate Washington on the Texans offense. In a relatively new wide receiving corps (five of the Texans six receivers were not on the active roster last year), Washington has the most NFL experience and has taken an active role.

Offensive coordinator George Godsey likes what he sees in Washington.

"I mean, I love Nate," Godsey said Wednesday. "Nate's been not only good in just the meeting room. When we are not meeting, when we are in the hallway, he's always communicating to another player. It may be a lineman based on his experience and the tempo that we want to create."

Through two games as a Texan, Washington has picked up 168 receiving yards, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. He sees the field "really well," according to Godsey and the two communicate frequently on the sideline during games. Washington shares his observations with more than just his position groups, including quarterbacks and defensive backs.

DeAndre Hopkins, now in his third season with the Texans and second under Bill O'Brien, has also leaned on Washington's wealth of knowledge.

"I'm always asking Nate (Washington) questions 24/7, me and Cecil (Shorts III) both," Hopkins said in an August interview with Texans Radio. "He's the kind of guy that you don't have to ask him a question. If he sees you out there doing something wrong, he's going to come up to you and tell you what you need to do here or a tendency that he sees you doing that you need to change."

Washington, an undrafted free agent in 2005, won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh. He also currently ranks third among all active undrafted NFL players in career receptions and receiving yards, trailing only Wes Welker and Antonio Gates.

The Texans will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in their Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX-26 and SportsRadio 610.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.
Advertising