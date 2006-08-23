Owen Daniels Diary

We left Houston at about noon on Friday and arrived at St. Louis at two. I got to meet up with my agent that evening and have dinner with him, but I had to get back to the hotel for pre-game meetings. Saturday was nothing new, at this point and after college, game day is routine. I tried to stay off my feet most of the day. I went to mass and pre-game meal before we got in the buses to go to the stadium. We got to Edward James Dome three hours before game time and just hung out trying to relax. I was able to do that by watching some golf. Tiger Woods was playing so that got me ready to play.

Playing on the road was fun just because the team really comes together. Everyone's kind of behind each other, even a little more than when we are at home. The Rams have good fans and they were loud, especially on the offensive side of the ball when we'd get down to the red zone. Their fans were up and cheering pretty loud to a point where it was hard to hear David and Sage. Fortunately for us, we expected it and practiced with crowd noise in the bubble, so we were prepared. I personally think it was louder at Reliant Stadium our first game, but I might just be biased to our fans.

I came in on the second quarter and played all the way through the fourth quarter. I was happy to get significant playing time because my parents, brothers, uncles and an aunt were a couple of rows behind our bench. They traveled about four hours to the game. My mom was very excited because, although we grew up in the Chicago area, this was her first NFL game. She'll be coming to a lot more now. I got to see them for a bit after the game before we hopped on the bus to go back to the airport.

The ride back was a little uncomfortable, as it had been on our way to St. Louis. I was sitting between Wali (Lundi) and John Chick, we're not small and with no seat in between us we were pretty crammed up. It's the pains of being a rookie. It didn't matter too much because I was working on my tight end test anyway. We have a test each week on our plays and I have to know all I'm doing in all of them. So far I've done well and hopefully I won't ever find out what happens when someone fails.